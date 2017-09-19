UGA Tifton celebrates National Teach Agriculture Day

UGA Tifton celebrated National Teach Agriculture Day today by hosting a picnic lunch on Tuesday.

Students, faculty and staff who are agricultural majors or educators from both UGA Tifton and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College ate lunch on the lawn at UGA Tifton.

ABAC student Skyler Alexander is a junior who said she enjoys networking with students and professor over lunch.

"I'm meeting people that I've never met before, but at the same time, it's super relaxed," explained Alexander, "I get to be who I am without having to put on a big face or anything super professional."

National Teach Ag Day is actually Thursday September 21st.

Event organizers say they just wanted to celebrate a little in advance.

