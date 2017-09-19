UGA Tifton celebrates National Teach Agriculture Day - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

UGA Tifton celebrates National Teach Agriculture Day

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Connect
Students network over lunch. (Source: WALB) Students network over lunch. (Source: WALB)
Skyler Alexander, ABAC junior studying agriculture education (Source: WALB) Skyler Alexander, ABAC junior studying agriculture education (Source: WALB)
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

UGA Tifton celebrated National Teach Agriculture Day today by hosting a picnic lunch on Tuesday.

Students, faculty and staff who are agricultural majors or educators from both UGA Tifton and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College ate lunch on the lawn at UGA Tifton. 

ABAC student Skyler Alexander is a junior who said she enjoys networking with students and professor over lunch. 

"I'm meeting people that I've never met before, but at the same time, it's super relaxed," explained Alexander, "I get to be who I am without having to put on a big face or anything super professional."

National Teach Ag Day is actually Thursday September 21st.

Event organizers say they just wanted to celebrate a little in advance. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • The Latest: Irma weakens into a tropical depression

    The Latest: Irma weakens into a tropical depression

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-09-11 07:27:29 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:42 AM EDT2017-09-12 06:42:09 GMT
    Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.More >>
    Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.More >>

  • GEMA teams expected in Albany Thursday

    GEMA teams expected in Albany Thursday

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-09-19 21:52:06 GMT
    This home on Martha Street in East Albany was damaged during Irma. (Source: WALB)This home on Martha Street in East Albany was damaged during Irma. (Source: WALB)

    Teams from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency will be in Albany Thursday, helping assess damage caused by Tropical Storm Irma. 

    More >>

    Teams from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency will be in Albany Thursday, helping assess damage caused by Tropical Storm Irma. 

    More >>

  • Thomasville kicks off fall comprehensive plan events

    Thomasville kicks off fall comprehensive plan events

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-09-19 21:50:06 GMT
    This week, Thomasville leaders are calling on residents to attend workshops and meetings, to voice their opinions on future projects within the city. (Source: WALB)This week, Thomasville leaders are calling on residents to attend workshops and meetings, to voice their opinions on future projects within the city. (Source: WALB)

    This week, Thomasville leaders are calling on residents to attend workshops and meetings, to voice their opinions on future projects within the city. 

    More >>

    This week, Thomasville leaders are calling on residents to attend workshops and meetings, to voice their opinions on future projects within the city. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly