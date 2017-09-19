Pre-K students learn fire safety - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Pre-K students learn fire safety

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Firefighters demonstrate how to put on all gear they wear (Source: WALB)
Students tour the inside of a fire truck (Source: WALB)
Lindsey Coker, Tift County Pre-K teacher (Source: WALB)
Jackson Drawdy, Tifton Fire Department Lieutenant Shift Commander (Source: WALB)
Tifton firefighters are teaching Tift County Pre-K students how to prepare in case of a fire emergency.

About 80 Tift County Pre-K students, joined by teachers and some parents learned about fire safety from the Tifton Fire Department Tuesday. 

Lindsey Coker, Tift County Pre-K teacher, said her 22 students have been learning about community helpers this week and Tuesday's tour fit in perfectly. 

"The students have really enjoyed being able to see first-hand some of our first responders and how they handle situations such as fires and things like that," said Coker.

Students saw a firefighter in full gear, climbed into the fire truck, and watched a video about firefighter safety, allowing students to experience hands-on learning. 

"I want them to be able to take what they learned here today and take it back home to their parents and work out a plan for if a disaster such as a fire or something of that sort happened at their home," explained Coker.

Jackson Drawdy, Tifton Fire Department Lieutenant, wants children to understand the importance of not playing with fire, as it is not a toy. He also wants to make sure that families prepare for a possible fire in advance, by making sure they have a plan, complete with a safe location to meet outside the home.

"The main thing is prevention for later on," said Drawdy, "The kids remember a lot and you see it throughout your career here."

And he said he wants to create a lasting impact on all students. 

"All firefighters are friends. They can come to us anytime they need to. And just generally be safe," said Drawdy. 

"It really gives me peace of mind knowing that they are aware how to handle situations in case they are ever in a fire or an emergency situation and how to handle it and how to prepare for it," said Coker.

Coker said her class will be writing a thank you note to the Tifton Fire Department. 

The Tifton firefighters will also be working with another group of Tift County Pre-K students tomorrow.

Later this week they will be working with elementary students.

