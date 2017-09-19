GBI launches death investigation after body found in home in Lea - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GBI launches death investigation after body found in home in Leary

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has begun a death investigation after a body was found in a home in Leary. (Source: WALB)
LEARY, GA (WALB) -

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has begun a death investigation after a body was found in a home in Leary.

The investigation started when the Leary Police Department responded to a home in the 3000 block of South Depot Street Monday afternoon for a welfare check.

When police arrived, they found Alex Simmons, Jr., 77, dead inside.

Autopsy results are pending.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Leary Police Department at 229 792-6121, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 229 849-2555 or GBI Sylvester at 229 777-2080.

