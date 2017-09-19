Environmental control continues to fight mosquitoes - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Environmental control continues to fight mosquitoes

Crews aim to get out five nights a week to spray different areas of the county. (Source: WALB)
Dougherty County Environmental Control Director Donell Mathis said mosquitoes have not been a nuisance this year. (Source: WALB) Dougherty County Environmental Control Director Donell Mathis said mosquitoes have not been a nuisance this year. (Source: WALB)
Despite the rain tropical storm Irma left behind, Dougherty County Public works officials said mosquitoes have not become an increased nuisance.

For the most part, they said this season has been up and down. 

There was some concern the storm would bring rain, causing an influx of mosquitoes. 

The hot temperatures don't typically help. 

But Dougherty County Environmental Control Director Donell Mathis said the past few weeks have brought minimal problems. 

He said crews have been continuing to spray five nights a week, when conditions are good.

"As you can see we haven't been getting many complaints coming in, so that's tells you something there. Plus the weather plays a big part, not having the rain," said Mathis. 

While the temperatures are hot, Mathis said there are things you can do to help with mosquito problems.

Get rid of standing water around your home, put on bug repellant when your out and avoid going out at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. 

