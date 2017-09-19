GA Governor candidate Michael Williams visits Thomasville

Georgia candidate for Governor, Michael Williams, visited Thomasville, speaking to residents about several key issues. (Source: WALB)

Georgia candidate for Governor, Michael Williams, visited Thomasville, speaking to residents about several key issues.

He held a campaign event Tuesday afternoon at Grassroots coffee shop.

Williams announced his run for the governor seat in June.

Tuesday, he spoke about making Georgia more small business friendly, with regulations and licensing, school choice options, and representing all of Georgia, including rural South Georgia.

"Georgia is the number one place in the country for big business to do business. We need to make it the number one place for small business to do business. We need to get the red tape out of the way, and make it easier for small businesses to get loans, and find investments for their business," said Williams.

So far, there are five Republicans, two Democrats, and one third-party candidate in the race.

