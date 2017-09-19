Moultrie crews begin debris clean up

The Albany Police Department has issued warrants for the mother of a child found wandering alone.More >>
The Albany Police Department has issued warrants for the mother of a child found wandering alone.More >>
An Albany woman is doing what she can to make a difference. "That's the whole goal. To be the light in someone else's life," said Rebekah Riddle, a woman who says she devotes her life to public service.More >>
An Albany woman is doing what she can to make a difference. "That's the whole goal. To be the light in someone else's life," said Rebekah Riddle, a woman who says she devotes her life to public service.More >>
Irma is gone, the electricity has been restored, but the work is just beginning for our Public Works Department in Moultrie.More >>
Irma is gone, the electricity has been restored, but the work is just beginning for our Public Works Department in Moultrie.More >>
Investigators with the GBI and the Albany Police Department set up crime scene tape around an entire block of apartments Tuesday morning. One neighbor said she's been concerned about the people living in these apartments for several months.More >>
Investigators with the GBI and the Albany Police Department set up crime scene tape around an entire block of apartments Tuesday morning. One neighbor said she's been concerned about the people living in these apartments for several months.More >>