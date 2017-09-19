Moultrie crews begin debris clean up

Irma is gone, the electricity has been restored, but the work is just beginning for our Public Works Department in Moultrie. (Source: WALB)

The crews were out in the storm working to clear the streets of trees and debris.

Employees at Public Works are expecting to finish the storm recovery cleanup in 6 weeks. They said they still have a lot of work left to do.

This week and in the following weeks, crews are working around the clock, 6 days a week, 10 hours a day hoping to get all of the debris from Irma cleaned up.

There are 10 extra crews out assisting with the clean up.

Public works officials are encouraging everyone to leave your yard debris in your yard, but out of the street.

Don't mix your yard trash with plastic, paper, or cardboard, public works crews said this could delay your debris from being picked up.

If you have a tree down, make sure you cut it into 4 feet pieces and leave it near your debris pile.

Last week the crews collected 6 times their normal amount of debris.

"We hope and pray for patience, because this last week we would have normally picked up 129 tons of trash. We picked up 750 tons so far and that's just a d rop in the bucket right now," said Danny Ward, Public Works Director.

The city has mobilized crews, splitting trucks up, having a truck in each section of the city to pick up debris.

They are asking folks to be patient as they have a plan to pick up all the debris.

