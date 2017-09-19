Albany woman hosts free yard sales - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An Albany woman is doing what she can to make a difference. 

"That's the whole goal. To be the light in someone else's life," said Rebekah Riddle, a woman who says she devotes her life to public service. 

One of the ways is by having free yard sales, like the one she hosted on Tuesday.

Once every couple of weeks, when you turn onto Eager Avenue you might run into one of those sales.

And you'll likely meet Riddle, standing tall over the supply of clothes, toys and other necessities. 

Since before the storms in January, Riddle has been organizing yard sales. She said she has done about 25 of them over the course of the year.

"So we started accepting donations and giving food and clothes to families in need," explained Riddle.

The catch? All the items are free.

Riddle said the giveaways are for anyone who needs the items. Since the January storms wreaked havoc in the area, she said she's seen bigger crowds.

Rebecca Segers is one of the people who first learned about Riddle and her yard sale when her family was impacted by January's storms. 

She said she's been coming ever so often since then. Segers said the stuff has been a big help to her family.

"I think the first time just a few people showed up and then time progressed and there was more need," said Segers. 

She said she was impressed by how much Riddle was offering. She thinks others were too. 

Riddle said she sees anywhere from 25 to 100 people at her sales.

All of the items are donations she gets from various people and groups. She often uses Facebook to reach out and ask for donations. 

"When people come and find what they need, it's like the biggest blessing for me," explained Riddle. 

Riddle said she devotes her life to helping other people. The giveaways are just one of the ways she can do that. 

"For me, that's what makes it all worth while. When someone comes up and gives you that hug and says, 'You just don't know how much my kids needed it,'" said Riddle with a bright smile. 

Riddle said she plans to do another free yard sale in a couple of weeks.

She's also started collecting toys and books to help families at Christmas time this year.

