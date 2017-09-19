Multiple agencies investigate unlicensed personal care facility

Patricia has grown concerned over tenants living in the apartments on Flintside and South Jackson (Source: WALB)

Multiple agencies are investigating an unlicensed personal care facility in Albany.

Investigators with the GBI and the Albany Police Department set up crime scene tape around an entire block of apartments Tuesday morning. One neighbor said she's been concerned about the people living in these apartments for several months.

The landlord, Kal Kirkle, said a woman rented his apartments on South Jackson and Flintside Drive, and leased them out to veterans. Assistant Dougherty District Attorney Jeremy Hager said the conditions inside the units were "deplorable."

Curious neighbors gathered around the crime scene tape surrounding several apartment units Tuesday.

Patricia has lived across the street from these apartments for years now. She said several months ago, she met the woman who rented the apartments.

"I met her when she first came down and got the apartments and remodeled them. I questioned her and she told me it was a homeless shelter for veterans that didn't have places to go," said Patricia.

Patricia said after a while, she became concerned about the people living in the units.

"I noticed that there wasn't anybody here taking care of them or cooking for them," she said. "And they would come to the neighbors or walk around the neighborhood, asking folks for food and cigarettes."

Patricia said she would feed some of the people staying in the units, despite being told to stop by the woman renting the property.

"She was charging them $450 per person," Patricia said. "There's no refrigerator, no living room furniture. Only thing that was in the apartment was what they laid on to sleep."

Hager said multiple state agencies are investigating the unlicensed personal care home to determine if there was neglect. Patricia said she's glad to know her concerns are now being addressed.

"I'm very relieved because now they're getting the help that they need as far as their medicine, food, everything that they need. Because it was just rough over there," said Patricia.

Hager said he cannot confirm if anyone is in custody or facing charges in this investigation.

He also said he could not confirm whether each tenant was a veteran.

Hager added that agencies are assessing and dealing with the tenants now.

