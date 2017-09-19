Lowndes, Tift and Lee among top teams in latest high school poll

The Top Ten teams in the Georgia Sports Writers Association High School Football Poll of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and position last week at right:

Class AAAAAAA

Pts Prv

1. Grayson (17) 170 1

2. Lowndes (1) 161 3

3. Archer 136 T4

4. South Forsyth 91 7

(tie) Tift County 91 9

6. Colquitt County 81 2

7. Mill Creek 77 8

8. Walton 40 NR

9. McEachern 33 10

(tie) North Cobb 29 T4

Others receiving votes: Brookwood 13, Parkview 8, North Paulding 7, North Gwinnett 6, East Coweta 5, Mountain View 2, Meadowcreek 1.

Dropped out: Parkview (6).

Class AAAAAA

Pts Prv

1. Lee County (15) 176 1

2. Coffee (2) 156 2

3. Tucker (1) 147 3

4. Mays 122 4

5. Northside-Warner Robins 92 5

6. Dalton 83 T6

7. Harrison 68 T6

8. Langston Hughes 43 8

9. Winder-Barrow 39 9

10.Douglas Co. 31 10

Others receiving votes: Glynn Academy 5, Alexander 4, Sequoyah 4, Allatoona 3, Bradwell Institute 2, Brunswick 2, Greenbrier 1, Valdosta 1.

Dropped out: None.

Class AAAAA

Pts Prv

1. Rome (18) 180 1

2. Stockbridge 151 3

3. Buford 134 2

4. Carrollton 126 4

5. Jones County 104 5

6. Warner Robins 91 6

7. Griffin 74 7

8. Starr's Mill 60 8

9. Wayne County 38 9

10.Arabia Mountain 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Bainbridge 5, Ware County 4, Carver-Atlanta 3, Dutchtown 3, Kell 3, Clarke Central 1, Flowery Branch 1, North Springs 1.

Dropped out: Woodland-Stockbridge (10).

Class AAAA

Pts Prv

1. Cartersville (18) 180 1

2. Thomson 162 2

3. Jefferson 130 5

4. Ridgeland 113 6

5. Blessed Trinity 88 7

6. Marist 62 NR

7. Burke County 61 9

8. Sandy Creek 59 4

9. Woodward Academy 54 3

10.Cedartown 43 10

Others receiving votes: Mary Persons 20, Heritage-Catoosa 9, Northwest Whitfield 6, Northside-Columbus 3, Troup 1.

Dropped out: Mary Persons (8).

Class AAA

Pts Prv

1. Cedar Grove (18) 180 1

2. Crisp County 153 2

3. Greater Atlanta Christian 138 3

4. Peach County 133 4

5. Jenkins-Savannah 108 5

6. Calhoun 94 6

7. Breman 71 8

8. Monroe Area 45 9

9. Dawson County 17 7

10.Sonoraville 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Liberty County 7, Pace Academy 6, Union County 4, West Hall 4, Westminster 4, Lovett 3, Westside-Macon 3, Windsor Forest 3, Morgan County 1.

Dropped out: Liberty County (10).

Class AA

Pts Prv

1. Benedictine (18) 180 1

2. Callaway 139 2

3. Screven County 131 3

4. Hapeville Charter 115 4

5. Rabun County 101 5

6. Thomasville 95 7

7. Jefferson County 74 6

8. Brooks County 51 8

9. Heard County 27 9

10.Dodge County 24 10

Others receiving votes: Swainsboro 5, Bacon County 4, Fitzgerald 3, Toombs County 3.

Dropped out: None.

Class A

Pts Prv

1. Eagle's Landing Christian (18) 180 1

2. Prince Avenue Christian 146 2

3. Manchester 135 3

4. Irwin County 99 6

5. Macon County 90 5

6. Wesleyan 75 7

7. Mount Paran Christian 61 8

8. Tattnall Square 54 9

9. Clinch County 38 4

10.Emanuel County Institute 33 9

Others receiving votes: Calvary Day 17, McIntosh County Academy 8, Fellowship Christian 7, Taylor County 4, Athens Academy 2, Commerce 2, Charlton County 1, Marion County 1, Stratford Academy 1.

Dropped out: None.

Publications participating: Albany Herald; Athens Banner-Herald; Augusta Chronicle; Brunswick News; Times-Georgian, Carrollton; Cherokee Tribune, Canton; Columbus Ledger-Enquirer; Covington News; CowetaScore.com; The Daily Citizen, Dalton; Douglas County Sentinel, Douglasville; Forsyth County News, Cumming; Gwinnett Daily Post, Lawrenceville; Macon Telegraph; Marietta Daily Journal; Savannah Morning News; Tifton Gazette; Walker Co. Messenger, LaFayette.

