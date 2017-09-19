Sisters face drug charges in Coffee Co.

A pair of Meth-dealing sisters is in the Coffee County Jail, following a lengthy investigation by Douglas and Coffee Co drug agents.

Around noon, Monday, September 18, detectives with the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit (DCDU) ended a two-month investigation that resulted in the arrest of 42-year-old Krystel Merritt of Douglas.

In early August, a Coffee County K-9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Merritt’s sister, 44-year-old Christina Maria Lott of Douglas, for a traffic violation.

Lott allowed deputies to search her vehicle, and officers confiscated an ounce and a half of methamphetamine.

Lott was arrested and transported to the Coffee County Jail, where she remains, charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

In the following weeks, surveillance and searches were conducted that resulted in the arrest of Krystel Merritt, who had approximately four ounces of methamphetamine, on Monday.

Merritt was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. She remains in the Coffee County Jail, awaiting a bond hearing.

