Whitney Shelton is a Multimedia Journalist at WALB.

She joined the WALB team in August 2017.

Whitney is a Tennesseee native and calls East Tennessee home.

Prior to WALB, Whitney worked as a photographer at WATE6OnYourSide in Knoxville, Tennessee. She also worked as a Fill-in MMJ at WKPT-TV in Kingsport, Tennessee.

After spending four years in "Big Orange Country" at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Electronic Media.

During her college years, she held multiple internships throughout East Tennessee. She interned with WBIR news and WVLT Local 8 news in Knoxville, TN. In 2014, Whitney was selected to travel abroad to Prague, Czech Republic where she studied journalism and the impact new media has on that side of the world.

Whitney is an advocate for Breast Cancer Awareness. She has a personal platform of “Hope is a Cure for Breast Cancer”. Her extensive work with various cancer organizations allowed her to raise over $180,000 for cancer research.

She served her community and captured the titles of Miss Johnson City 2017 and Miss Sullivan County 2016. She competed for the title of Miss Tennessee two years in a row.

During that time, she served as a local ambassador for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in East Tennesse and raising over $1,300.

Whitney is excited to get to know the people of South Georgia. If you see her around, say hey! Feel free to send story ideas her way.

Follow Whitney on Twitter

Send Whitney an email