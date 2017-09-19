Albany Target to hire seasonal employees soon

Those looking to put a little more jingle in their pocket may want to consider applying for a seasonal job at Target.

The Albany Target is currently stocked with costumes and other spooky decor, but soon one section of the store will be transformed into a winter wonderland.

“We’re already preparing for the holidays. Right around the corner and before you know it, it will be Christmastime again,” said Albany Target’s Assistant Store Manager Andrew Peterson.

Peterson told WALB News 10 that the Albany location is already planning on hiring additional employees.

The Albany store needs 54 seasonal employees to help with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

“We have cashier positions, logistics, sales associates, so it all depends on what your niche is and what you’re interested in,” said Peterson.

According to the assistant manager, November and December are the busiest months for the retailer.

“Not only do you have Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, but you have Christmas,” he said.

Nationwide, the company plans to hire 100,000 seasonal employees to help with the demand. Peterson said some people just work during the season to gain some extra cash. But a seasonal employee could possibly see a fulltime position.

“I was hired on 12 years ago, seasonally, and I still work for Target. So, it’s true that a seasonal position doesn’t mean to keep it seasonal,” said Peterson.

Those interested can apply online or at the store located on Dawson Road.

The retailer will also have a hiring event from October 13-15 at the store.

Target hopes to have all of its seasonal employees hired by the end of October.

