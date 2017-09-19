Mother located after child found wandering alone

The name of the child has not been released (Source: APD)

The Albany Police Department went door to door for an hour looking for the parents of a two-year-old found wandering alone in the streets.

Police said the toddler was first seen on Seay Court just before midnight.

APD arrived and found the child on Whittlesey Court about a block away from the child's home in an apartment complex on Wetherbee Court.

Police have not released the identity of the child or the mother. Charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!