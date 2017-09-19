Mother faces charges after child found wandering alone - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Mother faces charges after child found wandering alone

According to a police report, when officers located the child's home on Whittlesey Court, there were five children inside with no parent. (Source: WALB) According to a police report, when officers located the child's home on Whittlesey Court, there were five children inside with no parent. (Source: WALB)
APD went door to door for an hour looking for the parents of a two-year-old found on Wetherbee Court just before midnight Monday. (Source: APD) APD went door to door for an hour looking for the parents of a two-year-old found on Wetherbee Court just before midnight Monday. (Source: APD)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Police Department has issued warrants for the mother of a child found wandering alone.

Alianta Lee, 27, is facing six charges of reckless conduct.

APD went door to door for an hour looking for the parents of a two-year-old found on Wetherbee Court just before midnight Monday.

According to a police report, when officers located the child's home on Whittlesey Court, there were five children under the age of 12 inside with no parent.

An 11-year-old told police her mother left some pizza and left her in charge of her brothers and sisters.

Just before 2 a.m., officers were able to make contact with Lee who said she had gone to the store.

The police report said that once Lee returned home, the children were turned back over to her.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • The Latest: Irma weakens into a tropical depression

    The Latest: Irma weakens into a tropical depression

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-09-11 07:27:29 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:42 AM EDT2017-09-12 06:42:09 GMT
    Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.More >>
    Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.More >>

  • breaking

    Mother faces charges after child found wandering alone

    Mother faces charges after child found wandering alone

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-09-19 20:35:56 GMT
    According to a police report, when officers located the child's home on Whittlesey Court, there were five children inside with no parent. (Source: WALB)According to a police report, when officers located the child's home on Whittlesey Court, there were five children inside with no parent. (Source: WALB)

    The Albany Police Department has issued warrants for the mother of a child found wandering alone.

    More >>

    The Albany Police Department has issued warrants for the mother of a child found wandering alone.

    More >>

  • Albany woman hosts free yard sales

    Albany woman hosts free yard sales

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-09-19 20:15:50 GMT
    An Albany woman hosts free yard sales every couple of weeks. (Source: WALB)An Albany woman hosts free yard sales every couple of weeks. (Source: WALB)

    An Albany woman is doing what she can to make a difference.  "That's the whole goal. To be the light in someone else's life," said Rebekah Riddle, a woman who says she devotes her life to public service.  

    More >>

    An Albany woman is doing what she can to make a difference.  "That's the whole goal. To be the light in someone else's life," said Rebekah Riddle, a woman who says she devotes her life to public service.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly