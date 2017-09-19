Mother faces charges after child found wandering alone

APD went door to door for an hour looking for the parents of a two-year-old found on Wetherbee Court just before midnight Monday. (Source: APD)

According to a police report, when officers located the child's home on Whittlesey Court, there were five children inside with no parent. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department has issued warrants for the mother of a child found wandering alone.

Alianta Lee, 27, is facing six charges of reckless conduct.

APD went door to door for an hour looking for the parents of a two-year-old found on Wetherbee Court just before midnight Monday.

According to a police report, when officers located the child's home on Whittlesey Court, there were five children under the age of 12 inside with no parent.

An 11-year-old told police her mother left some pizza and left her in charge of her brothers and sisters.

Just before 2 a.m., officers were able to make contact with Lee who said she had gone to the store.

The police report said that once Lee returned home, the children were turned back over to her.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!