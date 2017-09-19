Albany mother arrested after child found wandering alone

APD went door to door for an hour looking for the parents of a two-year-old found on Wetherbee Court just before midnight Monday. (Source: APD)

An Albany mother has been arrested after her 2-year-old daughter was found wandering the street late Monday night.

Alianta Lee, 27, was booked into the Dougherty County Jail Tuesday evening, charged with six counts of reckless conduct.

One count for each child police said she left home alone.

Albany Police officers went door to door for an hour Monday night, looking for the parents of a two-year-old found on Wetherbee Court just before midnight Monday.

According to a police report, when officers located the child's home on Whittlesey Court, there were five children under the age of 12, inside with no parent.

An 11-year-old told police her mother left some pizza and left her in charge of her brothers and sisters.

Just before 2 a.m., officers were able to make contact with Lee who said she had gone to the store.

The police report said that once Lee returned home, the children were turned back over to her.

Lee was arrested around 7 p.m. Tuesday at her home.

