Lee Co. medical center faces more opposition

Two more notices of opposition have been filed against the proposed Lee Co. Medical Center.

The Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals and Colquitt Regional Medical Center have both officially filed notices of opposition for the proposed Lee County Medical Center.

Colquitt Regional's notice of opposition was filed September 14 by the COO and Vice President of Colquitt Regional, Greg Johnson.

The notice of opposition from the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals was filed September 15 by President Monty Veazey.

Veazey spoke to Dougherty County leaders in August on how he thinks the proposed medical center would impact Dougherty County.

Colquitt regional is the second hospital to oppose the medical center. Last week, Crisp Regional filed a notice of opposition.

You can view both notices of opposition below:

