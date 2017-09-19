Paddle boat lovers can register for annual 'Fall Float on the Flint'

Paddle boat lovers will soon be able to take a voyage down the Flint River Columbus Day weekend.

Flint Riverkeeper partnered with Georgia River Network for the 4th Annual Fall Float on the Flint.

It's a three-day affair where you paddle 48 miles from Baconton to Bainbridge.

This year, participants will spend two nights at Rocky Bend Flint River Retreat.

People from ages four to 84 are welcome.

Last year, staff had a Florida evacuee with a cat and a dog that tagged along while waiting out Hurricane Matthew.

"It just highlights this beautiful Flint River area we have down here. And with 125 plus their families coming in, it supports eco-tourism. It supports the people who work and live down here," said Flint Riverkeeper President David Dixon.

Those interested in the Fall Float on the Flint can register here.

It's $325 for adults, $280 for youth ages eight to 17 and $140 for kids under the age of eight.

There are only 175 spots available.

