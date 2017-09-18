DNR to sponsor new boat ramp at Sutton's Park

Kayakers and boaters will soon a get new launch point for the Kinchafoonee Creek in Lee County.

The state's Department of Natural Resources proposed to build a concrete boat ramp at Sutton's Park.

It's an area that's owned by Lee County.

But thanks to a lease agreement with the county, DNR has access to operate a boat ramp.

The ramp will be 14 feet wide with a six foot set of concrete steps next to it.

It can be used as an entry point for paddle craft like kayaks and canoes.

"The ramp itself will be for backing paddle trailer motorboat with so it would give people an opportunity to launch John boats you know with the gasoline i-board on it for fishing basically," Bishop explained.

Bishop said it was a request from Lee County leaders to add more recreational facilities along the Kinchafoonee Creek.

Right now, the DNR is waiting to get permits for the boat ramp.

Staff hopes to have the new boat ramp at Sutton's Park ready by the winter.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!