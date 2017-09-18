Flint River water levels increases post-Irma

If you go down to the Flint River, you'll notice it's slightly higher due to Tropical Storm Irma.

The Flint Riverkeeper President David Dixon said residents will see a heavier than normal flow in the river.

Parts of the dock in downtown Albany was even underwater.

Albany only got about two and a half inches of rain.

Much of the water that's filling up the Flint is coming from areas north of Albany.

"As the storm moved up north and this is the water that's coming down. And it will probably be this way for another week or so before it drops down to normal levels," said Dixon.

Dixon also said the biggest takeaway from the '94 flood was city leaders preventing residents from building homes or businesses in the floodplain in case the Flint does flood again.

