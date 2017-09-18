New boarding bridge in the works for Southwest Georgia Regional Airport

The new bridge will also be helpful during bad weather. (Source: WALB)

Travelers at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport will soon be able to enjoy a new passenger boarding bridge.

At Albany's airport, you have to climb a moveable staircase to get in and out of planes. That can be tough for passengers in wheelchairs, but now, it will be more accessible for those travelers thanks to the new passenger boarding bridge.

The new bridge will also be helpful during bad weather. For instance, if it's raining, passengers will have cover while walking from the terminal to the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be covering 90 percent of the $1.4 million project. The other 10 percent will be a local match from money accrued by the passenger facility charges.

Airport officials said this is another step to make Albany a destination city.

"This is the gateway to the city. You know people come in here, you know we've got this nice beautiful facility. You know, making it accessible, making it, you know, as nice as pretty as possible. It attracts people," said Airport Operations Superintendent Hunter Hines.

Currently, the staff at the airport are in the design phase, and 90 percent of the design has been completed.

Given that there's only one flight at a time, there will only be one boarding bridge.

But it will be able to pivot based on the side the pilot decides to park on.

After the design phase, they'll requests bids from local contractors.

On Monday, officials at the airport also discussed other progress being made at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.

The second lane in the parking lot has now been completed, which is among the several things being done at the airport. Construction crews do still need to install parking machines.

Albany-Dougherty Aviation Commission also gave updates on the main runway safety projects.

Hines said the localizer and the precision approach path indicator, equipment that helps pilots land, are on track to be completed.

Based on new FAA standards, the localizer needed to be moved 10 feet from the safety area. Hines said that project will be finished by late October.

The path indicator will be running in two to three weeks. The FAA will do a flight check of the equipment before it can be used.

Also, crews will be starting on the construction of the aircraft staging area and that project is expected to be finished in 60 days.

