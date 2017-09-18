The stars are aligning for Worth County softball's senior class

Softball is at an all time high in Sylvester.

And if winning is as contagious as they say it is been a 14-0 start for the Lady Rams will be well 'worth' it.

Worth County softball is back to the practice diamond after winning the Lady Dog Invitational in Morgan County.

Their head coach Kaleb Hathcock is a senior, if you will, in his 4th season leading his alma mater, and the class of 2018 that he entered with has been a big part of the team's success.

"They had come in a very decorated middle school group," said Hathcock. "So we had high expectations coming in together."

Veteran leadership defines the 2017 Lady Rams.

They have six seniors starting and the rest are juniors.

This is he same core group that has made the elite 8 back to back seasons. Starting pitcher Taylor Layfield is hoping three is the magic number.

"(The goal this year is) to get back to Columbus and to bring the ring home," said Layfield.

Worth County had been nothing short of dominant. Through 14 games they've allowed just 11 total runs while scoring 105 of their own.

"I'm not going to say we're the best pitchers in the region," said the senior pitcher at Monday's practice. "But we've got the best defense behind us in the region and I think we're going to go pretty far this year."

The continuity with this group didn't start in high school at the Diamond Den. They've been playing together the majority of their lives.

Now they're mature, polished veterans.

For Hathcock, It's like having another coach on the field. Six more to be exact.

"I know what they can do," said Hathcock who played baseball for Worth County and graduated in 2006. "They get on each other and sometime I don't even have to because they get on each other for me. It's been great with their leadership. Their freshman year they didn't make the state playoffs. Ever since then they vowed not to miss the state playoffs again, or Columbus, and so fat they've held off their end of the bargain."

The Lady Rams' work is cut out for them.

No South Georgia team has ever won a GHSA state title in softball.

Worth County is working to become the first.

