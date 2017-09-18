AAA: 'We expect the price of gasoline to continue to decline'

As Hurricanes Harvey and Irma threatened fuel distribution, last week we saw South Georgia gas prices jump to around $2.79 a gallon for regular. But now those prices have come back down to around $2.50.

In the last few weeks, we have seen a significant increase in gas prices.

Since August 22nd, we had a 55 cent increase in the average price of gasoline.

Albany resident Trenton Bouyer filled up his tank Monday and said this week was a little easier than last.

"It took 20 dollars this week compared to last week when it took double," said Bouyer.

This past week, those prices have gone down.

AAA Spokesperson Garrett Townsend said that will continue.

"We expect those prices to go down. They'll decline slower than in the amount they rose," said Townsend.

Bouyer said since he drives an SUV and not a car, that jump in gas prices last week really made a difference.

"Cars are really good on gas but driving an SUV or mini SUV the tanks are bigger so of course it's going to cost a lot more. It takes a lot of gas to fill it up and I do a lot of running," explained Bouyer.

He said being someone that travels frequently, seeing prices go down is a sign of relief.

"A lot of people are not going to get on the road if gas prices are continuing to be high as they are. Now gas is going down, and I hope it continues to go down. I'm pretty sure it will help everybody out," said Bouyer.

