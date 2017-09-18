Dougherty Co. requests GEMA teams to help assess Irma damage

Albany and Dougherty County officials said they have already begun the process of assessing the damage done by Tropical Storm Irma as it blew through last week.

On Monday night, officials decided to request GEMA send in more assessment teams to help.

Dougherty County EMA Chief Ron Rowe said they have received more than 300 self-reports of damage to structures because of Irma. Local teams have already started to check those damage reports for assessment.

Rowe said there is no dollar amount estimate so far, but he said that while it is nowhere near the damage from the storms in January, some homes and businesses have significant damage.

There are homes with trees through roofs, and air conditioner systems destroyed.

Rowe said he is not sure when GEMA teams will come to join local teams in damage assessments.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!