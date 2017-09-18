'Chain Gang' back in the community to help with cleanup after Irma

Some volunteers are back at work in Albany, providing help where needed.

You may remember the Chain Gang volunteers who helped dozens of storm victims after the January storms.

Now they are back after Tropical Storm Irma hit the area.

The "Chain Gang" received more than 100 damage reports from Irma.

Volunteer Tom Gieryic said that it isn't about the work he does but the reward he gets from doing it.

"It's a feeling you can't describe but it fills our heart when we do it," said Gieryic.

The Chain Gang is still collecting damage reports.

You can call the group at (229) 881-7205 if you need help.

