WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/18/17): Kirt brings the hurt on sack fumble TD

Lee County had several big plays in their 57-7 win over Luella, none as complete as Andy Kirt's sack in the 1st quarter.

Kirt went untouched on a blitz and hit the Lions quarterback from his blindside.

The ball popped out, and Trojans defensive tackle Eric Price scooped the ball up and returned it for a touchdown.

The play gave Lee County a 21-7 lead that they closed the 1st quarter with. The defense wouldn't allow another point throughout the game.

Kirt and Price earned 349 votes on Facebook, 15 more than the second-place play.

