WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/18/17): Kirt brings the hurt on sack fumble TD

Lee County had several big plays in their 57-7 win over Luella, none as complete as Andy Kirt's sack in the 1st quarter.
Kirt went untouched on a blitz and hit the Lions quarterback from his blindside.
The ball popped out, and Trojans defensive tackle Eric Price scooped the ball up and returned it for a touchdown.
The play gave Lee County a 21-7 lead that they closed the 1st quarter with. The defense wouldn't allow another point throughout the game.
Kirt and Price earned 349 votes on Facebook, 15 more than the second-place play.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.