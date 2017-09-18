Valdosta-Lowndes Co. Development Authority earns top honor

Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority named top 25 in the nation for digital economic development. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia organization is being recognized as one of the best when it comes to economic development.

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority has been named one of the Top 25 Economic Development Organizations in North America by the Community Systems Company.

The award is centered around digital economic development.

Marketing and Research Manager Meghan Barwick said that VLCDA's website focuses on work-force, industrial parks, businesses looking to relocate or expand and even quality of life.

“Valdosta-Lowndes County is a great place to build, relocate or expand your business, here in our community, we have a great workforce a great local government and we're here if you need us,” explained Barwick.

The 25 digital recognitions are based on results of an annual survey.

It goes out to 400 economic development organizations and analyzes how they use digital technology to drive growth and support community businesses.

