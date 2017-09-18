DNR needs volunteers to help ahead of quail season

DNR officials want to do a covey count ahead of quail season and they need some help. (Source: WALB)

The Department of Natural Resources is doing a covey count next month, and it needs volunteers to help out.

The count will take place on Wildlife Management Areas near Albany on October 31.

These counts give officials an estimate of fall quail populations before the start of the hunting season.

If you or someone you know would like to help out, you can email Ross Harrison.

