A movement and an architect, important to Albany's history

The MLK historical marker will be placed in this green space on Pine Avenue. (Source: WALB)

If approved, the Edward Vason Jones historical marker will be at the Shakleford House on Dawson Road in Albany. (Source: WALB)

Two groups focused on preserving Albany's past hope a famed architect and a national freedom movement will be preserved with historical markers.

Next month, the Albany Civil Rights Museum will learn whether a proposed Georgia Historical Marker will be placed near the site of the old city jail and an area known as Freedom Alley at 230 Pine Avenue.

Hundreds of arrested civil rights protestors were held there in the early 1960's.

At the same time, the Colonial Dames will find out if architect Edward Vason Jones' legacy will be remembered with a historical plaque at the Shackelford House, one of his many projects in Albany, and across the Southeast.

"We have to preserve history, and that is what the Colonial Dames are all about. Preserving and teaching history," said Colonial Dames City of Albany Town Chair Linda Moncrief.

"In order to appreciate where you live and cherish where you are, you need some insight into the history and with a glimpse of what the future could be," said Rev. Henry Mathis, Chair of the Historical Marker Committee for the Albany Civil Rights Institute.

Vason Jones designed the eternal flame in front of the Dougherty County Courthouse, as well as the majestic marble staircases inside and the main courtroom 211, noted for its fine use of paneling by master craftsman Odoloph Blaylock of Albany, who he worked with extensively on projects.

Vason Jones also worked on staterooms in the White House and the State Department's diplomatic reception rooms, an area that is named after him.

Both markers, if approved, will be dedicated in the spring.

Vason Jones' will be dedicated during the Georgia Society's annual meeting in Albany April 24-26, 2018. The Colonial Dames will be celebrating its 125th anniversary.

