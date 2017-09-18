24-year-old murder cold case suspect behind bars

2401 Giddens Dr. in Valdosta, Ga. is where officials found Calvin Jerome Davis hiding in a closet. (Source: WALB)

A murder suspect in a nearly quarter of a century old cold case is now behind bars in Valdosta.

After two weeks of searching, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said Calvin Jerome Davis is their main suspect in the 24-year-old murder investigation.

“I think this deserves the death penalty, it was a very gruesome murder,” said Paulk.

Twenty-four years after his horrific death, Blenus Grant Green's accused murderer is finally in custody.

Green was murdered in September of 1993 with a machete. Lowndes County officials found his truck on Savannah Avenue after he had been reported missing.

Paulk said that he hopes whoever handles the case asks for the maximum punishment.

“I would hope that the authorities that handle the case will ask for the death penalty,” said Paulk. “I think if you ever see one to deserve it, this is one that deserves it.”

Paulk said they issued a murder arrest warrant on September 1 for Davis. Since then, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service had been looking for him.

U.S. Marshalls said they tracked Davis an abandoned house thanks to activity on his cell phone.

Paulk said his main goal was to bring closure to the family.

“The widow, says every night, before she goes to bed she wonders where's the person who killed her husband. Now she knows,” said Paulk.

With Davis behind bars, Sheriff Paulk said he too, can rest a little bit better.



“We do know it's Grant Green's blood, we do know it's the tailgate of his truck, we do know its Calvin Jerome's palm print,” said Paulk. “It's going to be pretty hard for him to get a defense attorney to convince a jury that he wasn't there and that he didn't do it.”

Paulk said Davis' girlfriend was also found in the house.

She was arrested and is now facing charges for harboring a wanted man.

