What to do with Irma debris in Dougherty County

Unincorporated residents can place storm debris in the right of way until September 29. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County residents have a few options for getting rid of downed limbs and debris caused by Tropical Storm Irma.

Residents in the unincorporated part of the county are asked to haul their debris to the landfill on Gaissert Road.

People can unload up to 250 pounds per day for free.

If you cannot get your debris to the landfill, you can place it in the right of way for pick-up, but only until the end of next week.

"It is permissible until September 29 for them to place it in the right of way as they did for the tornado debris," said Michael McCoy, Dougherty County's Assistant Administrator.

Debris pick-up is not a normal service paid for with county taxes, this is being done as a special service to help speed clean-up in unincorporated Dougherty County.

