Westover High team wins $1K for marketing presentation

Students from Westover Comprehensive High School's DECA earned $1,000 for the program. (Source: Westover Comprehensive High School)

On Monday, the Westover Comprehensive High School's DECA team found out it had won a $1,000.

The money comes from the 2017 Atlanta Hawks Marketing Competition from January.

School officials said the students worked hard and had an excellent presentation.

The DECA program gets students ready for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools around the world.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!