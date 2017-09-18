Thomasville crews work to remove storm debris

Thomasville's Solid Waste Department is working overtime for the next few weeks to speed up cleanup efforts in the area.

It's increasing yard trash pickups and it has opened a drop-off location on Woodruff Farm Road.

Limbs have to be shorter than six feet and smaller than three inches in diameter to be picked up.

Officials also ask that residents avoid putting loose dirt or stumps by the road or mixed in with household trash.

