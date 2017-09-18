Woman charged after claiming she hit man with gun and it went off

Officials in Coffee County are investigating a weekend shooting.

Investigators said Jasmine Williams has been arrested and charged after Gregory Swinson, 25, was shot.

Williams is accused of shooting Swinson at a home on East Walker Street around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the incident report, Williams told deputies she hit him in the head with the pistol during an argument and the gun went off.

Williams has been charged with aggravated assault.

