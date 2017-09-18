Fans can score Falcons memorabilia as GA Dome closes

Fans can score some Falcons memorabilia as the Georgia Dome officially closes. (Source: Schneider Industries)

The Georgia Dome is officially closed, and Schneider Industries is auctioning off memorabilia.

Items up for auction include:

Falcons championship and player banners

Player lockers

Field-Turf

End-zone wrap-around pole pads

Sideline markers

Bulls-eye post

End-zone pylons

Field down post markers

Framed photographs

Signs and posters

And more

You can place your bids for your favorite items on the Georgia Dome Sale website.

Some items do have a 'Buy it Now' option.

The online auction ends September 30, so be sure to get your bid in before it closes out.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

