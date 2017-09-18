Fans can score Falcons memorabilia as GA Dome closes - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Fans can score Falcons memorabilia as GA Dome closes

By Whitney Argenbright, Producer
And Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Fans can score some Falcons memorabilia as the Georgia Dome officially closes.
The Georgia Dome is officially closed, and Schneider Industries is auctioning off memorabilia.

Items up for auction include:

  • Falcons championship and player banners
  • Player lockers
  • Field-Turf
  • End-zone wrap-around pole pads
  • Sideline markers
  • Bulls-eye post
  • End-zone pylons  
  • Field down post markers
  • Framed photographs
  • Signs and posters
  • And more

You can place your bids for your favorite items on the Georgia Dome Sale website.

Some items do have a 'Buy it Now' option.

The online auction ends September 30, so be sure to get your bid in before it closes out.

