Chain saw gang continues work, quick recovery

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

After multiple storms this year in South Georgia, chainsaw volunteers continue working hard in Dougherty County and its surrounding areas.

Volunteer groups said they learned a lot from all of the severe weather South Georgia has experienced in the last year, and they were much more organized for Tropical Storm Irma.

The group has gotten more than 100 damage reports from Irma. 

Almost all of them are cleaned up, or in the process of being cleaned up.

"We have been able to be a lot more efficient in knocking out addresses, not just in Dougherty County, but in Worth County and Lee County," said volunteer Teresa Knight. "So it's been nice to see it get done pretty quickly."

There are still close to 40 homes that volunteer crews are working on cleaning up from the January storms. 

The chain saw crews are still collecting damage. 

You can call them at 229-881-7205 if you need help

