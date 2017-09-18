TiftArea YMCA launches seventh annual feeding program - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

TiftArea YMCA launches seventh annual feeding program

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
TiftArea YMCA on Carpentar Road (Source: WALB) TiftArea YMCA on Carpentar Road (Source: WALB)
TIFT CO., GA (WALB) -

Monday kicked off the TiftArea YMCA Feeding Program for school children. 

Through the program, students ages five to 14, can eat a hot meal after school. 

Darian Peavy, Tift Area YMCA CEO, said he expects up to 25 children per location. 

That's because Peavy said there's a 69 percent poverty level for children between ages 5 and 14 in Tift County. 

The Second Harvest Food Bank partnered with the TiftArea YMCA to help with this program.  

"We're here to serve the community, and the needs of the community," said Peavy. "And there's a missing gap there. This is one of our staple programs here."

Waycross, Albany, and Moultrie are three other southwest Georgia locations that see a need for this program as well. 

Springfield Baptist Church is just one of two locations opening up in the Tift area Monday. The other is Traveler's Rest Missionary Baptist Church. 

This free program is from 4 to 7 P.M., Monday through Friday. 

Peavy said the feeding program has three goals: food, fitness, and enrichment to create a balanced lifestyle. 

