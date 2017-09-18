GA strong peanuts: Irma can't hurt them - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GA strong peanuts: Irma can't hurt them

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Farmer digs up peanuts from underground (Source: WALB) Farmer digs up peanuts from underground (Source: WALB)
Peanuts growing in a farm off Omega Ty Ty Road (Source: WALB) Peanuts growing in a farm off Omega Ty Ty Road (Source: WALB)
Tyron Spearman, Executive Director of Peanut Buying Point Association (Source: WALB) Tyron Spearman, Executive Director of Peanut Buying Point Association (Source: WALB)
TY TY, GA (WALB) -

Not all crops in South West Georgia were negatively impacted by Tropical storm Irma. In fact, the storm actually helped the peanut crop. 

Since peanuts grow underground, the heavy winds and rain did affect the crop negatively. 

Executive Director of the Peanut Buying Association Tyron Spearman, said Irma's weather was helpful for what should be a very good peanut crop growing across Tift County. 

Spearman said farmers could still see a record yield as large as 4,600 pounds to the acre. 

"Irma impacted the peanut industry, but it looks like it's going to be favorable," explained Spearman, "Most of the rain that came in the Southwest Georgia area came in for about three and a half inches. Across I-75, they got about five to eight inches of rain, but the peanut crop needed a little rain."

Spearman said farmers are trying to pick their peanuts before Hurricane Maria moves in.

