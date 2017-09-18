Teen arrested in car hijacking - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Teen arrested in car hijacking

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Mario Jackson (Source: Dougherty County Police) Mario Jackson (Source: Dougherty County Police)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An Albany teenager was arrested for hijacking a car, according to Albany Police. 

Mario Jackson, 17, was taken into custody Saturday morning.

According to the police report, Jackson approached a man sitting in a white Nissan Altima on the 500 block of Swift Street.

The victim told police Jackson pulled out a gun, and demanded that the victim get out of the car. 

Police said Jackson then drove off with the car. 

Less than two hours later, police said they found the stolen car and Jackson at the McDonald's on East Oglethorpe.

