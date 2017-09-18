ASU students take initiative to stop hazing

Monday kicked off National Hazing Prevention Week, and Albany State University students are making an effort to put an end to hazing.

Students at ASU wanted to take the initiative this year to speak with their peers about the potential dangers of hazing.

Greek Life Coordinator Benard Goins said about five to seven percent of students are in Greek Life.

He said hazing isn't just a concern for students in Greek Life, it can be in sports as well.

"It can be a combination of a bunch of different things," said Goins. "You can have mental hazing. You can have physical hazing. If they're making you do anything you don't desire to do, then that's considered hazing. At Albany State, we have a stance against hazing. We don't tolerate it at all."

The University is currently investigating hazing allegations involving the ASU dance team the 'Golden Passionettes'.

Goins urges students and administrators to recognize the signs of hazing, and to report it to the Campus Life Office.

There will be events throughout the week, including a movie screening and a Greek Unity Social.

