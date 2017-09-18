Suspected thief found hiding under house, arrested - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Suspected thief found hiding under house, arrested

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
William Jack Harrell arrested (Source: Dougherty County Jail) William Jack Harrell arrested (Source: Dougherty County Jail)
Police still searching for Dontavious Canidate (Source: Dougherty County Police) Police still searching for Dontavious Canidate (Source: Dougherty County Police)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

One suspect is in custody, while Dougherty County Police continue to search for two other men suspected of stealing multiple four-wheelers from a business.

Dougherty County Police have been able to recover the three stolen John Deere Gators from Wright's Turf Farm.

Now, they said they're getting closer to tracking down the thieves.

Police said three men stole three John Deere gators from the business on August 12.  On Sunday, police arrested William Jack Harrell, 26, in connection with the thefts. 

Officers said they spotted two people, one of them being Harrell, driving a four-wheeler along the 2700 block of Radium Springs Road.

When the officer tried to pull them over, they ran. An officer eventually found Harrell hiding underneath a nearby house. 

"Actually, there was somebody at home when they heard a loud noise and they didn't know what was going on," said DCP Lt. Steve Mitchum.  "The officer checked with them, and noticed that there was a grate that had been removed form the house.  When he got to looking up under there, he found the individual under the house."

Harrell is now facing three counts of theft by taking and probation violation. 

Police are still searching for Dontavious 'Chico' Canidate, 19, in connection with the theft.

Investigators are still working to identify the third suspect.

If you have any information, call the Dougherty County Police Department at 229-430-6600 or Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

