Suspected thief found hiding under house, arrested

Chainsaw volunteers continue working hard in Dougherty Co.y and its surrounding areas. Volunteer groups said they learned a lot from all of the severe weather South Georgia has experienced in the last year, and they were much more organized for Tropical Storm Irma.More >>
Westover Comprehensive High School students in Albany are helping storm victims in Texas out in a big way.More >>
Monday kicks off the TiftArea YMCA feeding program for school children five to 14, who can eat a hot meal after school.More >>
Not all crops in South West Georgia were negatively impacted by Tropical storm Irma. In fact, the storm actually helped the peanut crop.More >>
