ATC announces new partnership with GMC

Melanie King is the director of the new extension center. (Source: WALB)

Albany Technical College is working to make earning a degree more convenient.

On Monday the college announced a new partnership with Georgia Military College.

Georgia Military College will soon open an extension center, or satellite campus, at Albany Tech, as part of an ongoing partnership between the two schools.

The center will allow students who graduated from Albany tech to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management and Logistics, and business management at Georgia Military College.

Students will also be able to get an associate of science degree that Albany Tech does not offer.

"We are going to be able to fill the gap for those students who have graduated with an applied science degree to be able to further their education and move into leadership and more advanced places in their careers," said Melanie King, the director of the extension center.

Students can sign up to enroll in the courses starting October 1st. The initial courses will be online.

