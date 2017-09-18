Albany 'YouTuber' featured by Forbes - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany 'YouTuber' featured by Forbes

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Connect
Brandon Collymore makes videos in his bedroom (Source: WALB) Brandon Collymore makes videos in his bedroom (Source: WALB)
Most of Collymore's videos include him playing video games (Source: WALB) Most of Collymore's videos include him playing video games (Source: WALB)
The YouTube star has over 50,000 subscribers (Source: WALB) The YouTube star has over 50,000 subscribers (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

One YouTube personality is doing so well on the video sharing site, he was recently featured by Forbes magazine. And this ‘YouTuber’ just so happens to make his videos in Albany.

18-year-old Brandon Collymore has more than 50,000 subscribers for his YouTube channel “Brandon does Everything." He entertains his audience in the form of video games.

Collymore makes his videos from his bedroom. He first started doing it for his friends, but started seeing a larger audience.

For the past year, Collymore has created and published a video every single day. It’s that kind of commitment that helped Collymore get to New York City, where he crossed paths with one of the writers for Forbes.

The writer was so interested in Collymore’s story, he wrote an article.

"I was pretty excited. I shared it to Facebook. My friends and family were going crazy. One of my mentors called me, he was crying on the phone. It was pretty cool," Collymore said.

As for his future, Collymore mentioned in the article that he would one day like to be in a video game.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • The Latest: Irma weakens into a tropical depression

    The Latest: Irma weakens into a tropical depression

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-09-11 07:27:29 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:42 AM EDT2017-09-12 06:42:09 GMT
    Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.More >>
    Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.More >>

  • Albany 'YouTuber' featured by Forbes

    Albany 'YouTuber' featured by Forbes

    Monday, September 18 2017 9:55 AM EDT2017-09-18 13:55:59 GMT
    Brandon Collymore makes videos in his bedroom (Source: WALB)Brandon Collymore makes videos in his bedroom (Source: WALB)

    One YouTube personality is doing so well on the video sharing site, he was recently featured by Forbes. And this ‘YouTuber’ just so happens to make his videos in Albany. 

    More >>

    One YouTube personality is doing so well on the video sharing site, he was recently featured by Forbes. And this ‘YouTuber’ just so happens to make his videos in Albany. 

    More >>

  • GA gas prices begin to fall

    GA gas prices begin to fall

    Monday, September 18 2017 8:45 AM EDT2017-09-18 12:45:10 GMT
    Gas pumping into car (Source: WALB)Gas pumping into car (Source: WALB)

    Average retail gasoline prices in Georgia have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.68 a gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,883 gas outlets in Georgia.

    More >>

    Average retail gasoline prices in Georgia have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.68 a gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,883 gas outlets in Georgia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly