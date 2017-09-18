Albany 'YouTuber' featured by Forbes

One YouTube personality is doing so well on the video sharing site, he was recently featured by Forbes magazine. And this ‘YouTuber’ just so happens to make his videos in Albany.

18-year-old Brandon Collymore has more than 50,000 subscribers for his YouTube channel “Brandon does Everything." He entertains his audience in the form of video games.

Collymore makes his videos from his bedroom. He first started doing it for his friends, but started seeing a larger audience.

For the past year, Collymore has created and published a video every single day. It’s that kind of commitment that helped Collymore get to New York City, where he crossed paths with one of the writers for Forbes.

The writer was so interested in Collymore’s story, he wrote an article.

"I was pretty excited. I shared it to Facebook. My friends and family were going crazy. One of my mentors called me, he was crying on the phone. It was pretty cool," Collymore said.

As for his future, Collymore mentioned in the article that he would one day like to be in a video game.

