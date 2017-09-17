Westover High students, staff raise money for Harvey victims - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Westover High students, staff raise money for Harvey victims

Students and staff raised money (Source: WALB) Students and staff raised money (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Westover Comprehensive High School students in Albany are helping storm victims in Texas out in a big way.

Westover teacher Tepedric Hill lead fundraising efforts, which raised a total of more than $2,300.

Students and staff members contributed donations.                        

A check will be sent to the American Red Cross in support of Hurricane Harvey victims. 

