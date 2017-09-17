ASU football falls to North Greenville

The 16th ranked Albany State golden Rams hosted North Greenville Saturday looking for their 3rd straight win to open the season.

The slow-motion wave excited the crowd early at the ASU Coliseum as the Rams host the Crusaders.

The Rams were down 28-13 late in the third. Chancellor Johnson tried to make up for that with a pass to Ta'Keevian Harris for the first down.

In the red zone, McKinley Habersham punches it i from about 3 yards out and the Rams close the gap to 28-19. The extra point, though, was blocked.

Crusaders Will Hunter would next find Demajiay Rooks. Rooks finds a gap to put the game away with the touchdown. North Greenville led 34-19 with 9 minutes to go.

But, with minutes to go the Rams in the Red zone, Johnson takes a strike on 4th down. The redshirt freshman Jacob Harper seals the game with the interception. North Greenville wins it 35-27. ASU faces its first first loss of the season.

