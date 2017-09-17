ASU football falls to North Greenville

The 16th ranked Albany State golden Rams hosted North Greenville Saturday looking for their 3rd straight win to open the season.
The slow-motion wave excited the crowd early at the ASU Coliseum as the Rams host the Crusaders.
The Rams were down 28-13 late in the third. Chancellor Johnson tried to make up for that with a pass to Ta'Keevian Harris for the first down.
In the red zone, McKinley Habersham punches it i from about 3 yards out and the Rams close the gap to 28-19. The extra point, though, was blocked.
Crusaders Will Hunter would next find Demajiay Rooks. Rooks finds a gap to put the game away with the touchdown. North Greenville led 34-19 with 9 minutes to go.
But, with minutes to go the Rams in the Red zone, Johnson takes a strike on 4th down. The redshirt freshman Jacob Harper seals the game with the interception. North Greenville wins it 35-27. ASU faces its first first loss of the season.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.