Churches help elderly Lee co. storm victims

A Lee County church is trying to make life a little easier for people who've already had a tough week thanks to Tropical Storm Irma.

Leesburg Methodist Church, with the help of the Albany Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, cleaned up storm debris this afternoon.

Organizers said they focused on helping the elderly. They moved debris and cut logs that were too big to pick up.

Leesburg Methodist Church members said you can contact them if you're still in need of a hand.

