Balloon release for one year anniversary of children struck by car

Dozens of family members and friends gathered Saturday to remember a tragedy.

One year ago today three Albany children were hit and one was killed walking home from school.

We spoke with the mother of Jahkara Arnold, who was seriously injured by the accident but is remembering her friend and celebrating life.

"She has a metal plate in the part of her head. She's got a metal plate in her left shoulder down to her elbow and pins and rods in her left leg down to her ankle," said Arnold.

11-year-old, Jahkara Arnold is jumping around, playing with friends Saturday afternoon.

But one year ago, a mother's worst nightmare happened.

Jahkara was struck by a car walking home from Turner Elementary on North Mock and Leonard Avenue.

"She was pronounced dead but I had faith and performed CPR," said Arnold.

Nine-year-old Antonio Shed Jr. was killed by the car.

Jahkara's mother, Ada Arnold is speaking out tonight asking for one simple thing.

"We have not got no justice, no I'm sorry, nothing," said Arnold.

She wants apology for her daughter because police did not file charges against the driver.

"I forgive but it's going to be hard for me to forget like I was telling my pastor, but I'm willing to accept an apology," said Arnold.

Arnold said this has impacted her family deeply and is something she thinks about daily.

But Arnold is choosing to celebrate life today, and most importantly love.

"I believe it wasn't her time to go," said Arnold "She's here and I'm happy and I love that God made her be alive for me."

"It's hard. Just to make sure that you guys kiss your kids, love them, hug them, tell them that you love them because you don't know what's going to happen the next day," said Arnold.

She says she wants her situation to serve a purpose and send a message to mothers everywhere.

