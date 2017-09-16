Albany hosts its annual Electronic Recycle day

Cars were lined up at the Albany Civic Center to participate in a go green awareness event Saturday morning.

The annual Electronic Recycle day served hundreds this year.

Many people dropped off old medications, shredded documents, and recycled electronics.

All the items are apart of the initiative Keep Albany Beautiful.

In the last 14 years, this organization has collected 500 tons of recyclables to keep these hazardous materials out of landfills.

"We're being environmentally responsible. If we properly dispose of things and we recycle reuse and reduce what we use, we are helping the next generation," said Judy Bowels, Executive Director.

All items collected today will be shipped off to the hazardous disposal facilities.

