APD introduces project lifesaver

Albany police department is implementing a new project to help search and rescue efforts when a child is missing.

The project is called project lifesaver.

By wearing a small battery operated transmitter around your wrist or ankle, APD is able to use a tracking number to locate you.

The transmitter must be on the child in order for the receiver to pick up the signal.

Sergeant Phyllis Smith says this is very useful and is a tool that will cut down on search time if the child were to wander off from home.

"We want to make sure they are safe and that they can't keep their eye on them 24/7 like they want to and we have some that are nonverbal so if they wander off from home they might can't say or they might don't know how to get back home," said Smith "So it's very important to put something in place just in case they do run away from home."

The project is free to participants for the first year.

You can get involved by contacting the Albany police department at (229) 431-2100

