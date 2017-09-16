One person dead after being trapped underneath heavy equipment

Worth County Fire/Rescue and Grady EMS responded to Worthwood Road in Worth County just after 12:10 p.m. for a reported entrapment.

Upon arrival, Worth County Fire/Rescue located the victim beneath a piece of heavy equipment that was being used to remove storm debris.

The victim died from his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

