Woman dead after being hit by vehicle in Worth Co.

Officials responded to a call between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Saturday morning about a woman being struck and killed by a vehicle.

The victim Lori Webb, 46, was walking on the side of Highway 133 just north of the intersection of Highway 112 in Worth County when a vehicle hit her from behind killing her on impact.

This is a developing story we will bring you the latest updates as they come in.

